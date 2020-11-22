Kilkenny sheep farmers to share €266,000 under Sheep Welfare Scheme

Over €266,000 is being shared out among 260 sheep farmers in Kilkenny under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, local TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.



Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD, announced the commencement of advance payments under year four of the Scheme, adding that €14.7 million will be shared out among 18,000 sheep farmers at this critical time of the year.



Deputy Phelan said: “I am pleased to announce €266,883 will be shared among 260 farm families in Kilkenny under the Sheep Welfare Scheme. The scheme reflects the commitment of the Government to the sheep sector in Ireland and provides a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.”



Minister McConalogue said: “I am also happy to confirm that in the recent budgetary process, I secured funding for an additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme as we enter the CAP transitional period. The additional year of the Scheme will be opening in the February 2021 and, as in previous years, there will be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”



Minister McConalogue confirmed the rate for the advance payment is set at 85%. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020. As in previous years, the 15% balancing payment will be paid in next year.

The Minister urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.