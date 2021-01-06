Icy roads now a 'serious concern' for South Kilkenny farmers - Cllr Fidelis Doherty

Ongoing icy conditions are now a "serious concern" for South Kilkenny farmers, Piltown Municipal District Councillor Fidelis Doherty (FG) told District Council members at this month's virtual meeting.

"Mid-lorries and larger vehicles cannot travel on some local access roads in the area due to ongoing icy conditions," she said.

"This means that some of our farming community cannot get milk collected or cattle feed delivered."

Senior Executive Engineer for Piltown Municipal District Stan Cullen assured councillors that as much as possible is being done to alleviate these issues.

"We are doing our utmost with our to treat Priority 1, 2 and 3 roads across the region, but we are limited in that we cannot treat the entire road network," he said.

"Even smaller local roads in the vicinity of schools and in hilly areas have been treated nightly for the past week"

Councillor Pat Dunphy (FG) added that "despite ongoing efforts, some backroads remain treacherous."