Farmland Pollinator Officer funding will benefit Kilkenny

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, has announced support for the All-Ireland Pollinator plan through the provision of funding for a Farmland Pollinator officer.



The Minister said it is an important post. “The Farmland Pollinator Officer will be based at the National Biodiversity Data Centre and will play a vital role in helping all of us, from local authorities to schools, gardeners and businesses, but particularly farmers, to work together to try to create an Ireland where pollinators can not only survive, but thrive.



The Officer will assist in the implementation of the farmland actions in the new Pollinator Plan.

“Ireland’s Pollinator Plan has been a hugely innovate approach to addressing biodiversity loss,” said Dr Liam Lysaght, Director of the National Biodiversity Data Centre noted that. “We are pleased that, thanks to the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, we can raise our ambitions around making farmland more pollinator friendly, thus preserving and enhancing this vital ecosystem service.”