Kilkenny farmers - Be safe and secure in 2021
IFA, together with An Garda Síochána and FBD, has launched a printed information pack for its members across the country that provides tips on how farmers and the rural community can stay safe and secure in their homes, on their farms and online.
This initiative highlights the need for vigilance in many areas with practical and straightforward information on safety, security and general wellbeing as well as the importance of looking out for your friends, family and neighbours.
