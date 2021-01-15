Extension of Covid-19 TB test protocol for Kilkenny farmers

IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell has welcomed the extension to the Covid-19 TB testing protocol until April 1.



This extension is a practical recognition of the challenges and concerns facing farmers at this difficult time, while also ensuring the TB programme continues to function.



“Clearly outlining the protocol for an extended period allows farmers to plan and schedule their on-farm work. Critically, it allows dairy farmers plan with certainty their sale of calves with the facilitation of internal trade for calves up 120 days of age without requiring a TB test,” he said.