Environmental conservation key focus of Farm Walk and Talk series

Environmental conservation is the key focus of this year’s Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk 2021 notes and video series, in conjunction with Teagasc and Kildalton Agricultural College.

The series is also supported by the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers Association (IASTA) and Agri Aware patrons.



The free, educational notes and 12-part video series, which features expert Teagasc staff, filmed in Kildalton Agricultural College in Co Kilkenny, will act as an invaluable resource to Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science students and teachers, who have had limited class time in the last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.



The theme of the virtual series is in line with the current Leaving Cert Agricultural Science project topic “Supporting conservation of the environment through Irish agricultural practices” - and features in-depth talks and demonstrations from expert Teagasc staff based in Kildalton Agricultural College.

The talks will cover a range of curriculum linked topics from grassland management to anti-microbial resistance, as well as providing a real-life insight into the practicalities of modern, Irish farming.

Over 460 Agricultural Science teachers and 17,000 Agricultural Science students nationwide have already signed up to receive the free video resources .



Agri Aware chairman, Alan Jagoe stated: “The videos will give students who do not live on farms an opportunity to gain a real insight into Irish agriculture and will also showcase the many positive environmental practises Irish farmers are implementing every day on their farms.

“On behalf of Agri Aware I would like to thank Teagasc and Kildalton Agricultural college for their support in creating this video series and for providing their valued knowledge and expertise,” said Mr Jagoe.



Kildalton Agricultural College Principal, Tim Ashmore also added: “These videos were developed by college staff in Kildalton to help provide students with an insight into the key learning outcomes on the Leaving Certificate Agricultural science syllabus. They provide a visual link between Agricultural Science and practical agriculture. We look forward to welcoming secondary schools back to Kildalton in the near future,” said Mr Ashmore.

The videos will be released on Agri Aware’s and Teagasc’s social media all this week, but all 12 videos are available to view on the AgriAware YouTube channel.