Movement of Organic Fertilisers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD, has announced the launch of a new online system to record movements of organic manure between holdings.



The new system will replace the almost 16,000 paper forms submitted annually by farmers, bringing a number of key benefits. These include simplifying the system of reporting of movements and importantly also giving farmers access to more prompt information on their compliance with the Nitrates limits where they are exporting or importing manure.