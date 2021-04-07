Iverk Show 2021 officially cancelled

The sad, but inevitable decision to cancel this year's Iverk Show has been announced by the organising committee this morning.

For the second year in a row, the hugely popular annual show, held in Piltown, has been affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

In a statement from the organisers, today, they say they are "bitterly disappointed" to have to cancel the show but the health and safety of all show-goers must be considered.

Statement in full from the Iverk Show:

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic and the medium to long term national plans for festivals and events the Iverk show committee have decided to cancel the 2021 Show

Due to take place on the 28th August, the President, Jack Kearns, Chairman, Robert Dowley and members of the Iverk Show are bitterly disappointed to have to take this action for the second year in a row.

Guided by the recommendations of the Government, HSE, Irish Shows Association and bearing in mind the health and safety of all our friends and patrons we felt this was the appropriate action to take.

The Iverk Show, Ireland oldest agricultural show, has faced many challenges over the near two centuries since it was founded in 1826. The resilience of all those involved will ensure that the 2022 show to be held in Piltown on Saturday the 27th August 2022 will be, once again, a great success.

Please keep an eye to our social media and website www.iverkshow.ie where we will keep you up to date with our plans.

Finally, on behalf of all our members we wish every one of you a very healthy and safe year and thank you for making the Iverk show one of the countries great rural events.