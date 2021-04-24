Agri-innovators in Kilkenny invited to enter Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards 2021, in partnership with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), are now open for entries.

Innovators and entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector based in Co. Kilkenny are invited to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services to the annual awards competition which will continue online for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Cullen, Managing Director of Beotanics Ltd in Stoneyford, took home the One to Watch Award at the 2019 Innovation Arena Awards. Beotanics provides the food and beverage industry with access to a sustainable supply of unique plant varieties that are high in nutritional value.

The 12 award categories include best agri-technology start-up, best agri-engineering established company, young innovator of the year, farm safety and sustainable agriculture. The best start-up and overall winner of the Innovation Arena Awards will be eligible to win up to €5,000 each.

Martin Corkery, Regional Director for the South and South East at Enterprise Ireland said, “Despite the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of the entries to last year’s virtual Innovation Arena Awards showed that innovative and entrepreneurial activity is unabated in towns and villages all over Ireland.”

“Every year, the awards showcase Ireland’s valuable contribution to farming and technology on a global level. Our world-leading education and research through an established network of universities and research centres allows us to prioritise the development of new agri-innovations to address climate change and sustainability in farming practices. Irish companies are playing their part in enhancing agricultural efficiency while helping to protect the environment for years to come and I look forward to seeing some of that work highlighted in this year’s online Innovation Arena Awards.”

NPA Managing Director, Anna May McHugh said, “Innovation has been at the heart of the National Ploughing Championships since its inception 90 years ago in 1931, predominately as it has evolved and grown over the years. Throughout the past year, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, innovation in business has never been more important and thoroughly vital, as companies have had to adapt quickly to an ever-changing and unknown economic climate and marketplace. As a result, this year’s Innovation Arena awards are particularly significant. With such a great prize fund on offer, I would strongly encourage Irish agriculture companies to enter, as previous winners have gone on to have major success in business both in Ireland and internationally.”

Innovators in Co. Kilkenny from the following industry sectors are encouraged to enter: Dairy and dry-stock farming, horticulture, information and communication technology, cloud and mobile based software, animal health and genetics, water and waste management, environment and cleantech, animal and farm management, farm safety and leading research.

To enter this year’s Innovation Arena Awards, visit www.innovationarena.ie.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, 30 June 2021.