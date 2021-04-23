Agri-innovators in Kilkenny invited to enter Innovation Arena Awards

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards 2021, in partnership with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), are now open for entries.



Innovators and entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector based in Co Kilkenny are invited to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services to the annual awards competition which will continue online for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Michael Cullen, Managing Director of Beotanics Ltd in Stoneyford, won the One to Watch Award at the 2019 Innovation Arena Awards. Beotanics provides the food and beverage industry with access to a sustainable supply of unique plant varieties that are high in nutritional value.



The 12 award categories include best agri-technology start-up, best agri-engineering established company, young innovator of the year, farm safety and sustainable agriculture.

The best start-up and overall winner of the Innovation Arena Awards will be eligible to win up to €5,000 each.



“Despite the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of the entries to last year’s virtual Innovation Arena Awards showed that innovative and entrepreneurial activity is unabated in towns and villages all over Ireland,” said Martin Corkery, Regional Director for the South and South-East at Enterprise Ireland.

To enter visit www.innovationarena.ie.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 30.