Smart Farming Spring Seminar for Kilkenny farmers

Smart Farming, the resource efficiency programme, run by the Irish Farmers’ Association in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will host its 2021 Smart Farming Spring Seminar today (Thursday) from 11am to 12.30pm, which coincides with World Earth Day.



Registration to attend the event can be made at ifa.ie/SFSpring2021.

The seminar will be held online via Microsoft Teams. The theme of the event is “Restore & Enhance Farmland”.

It will focus on ongoing work within the sector both here and in the UK to restore and enhance farmland, improve productivity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.