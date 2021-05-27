Tinahely Show cancelled for second year due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Tinahely Agricultural Show has been monitoring the public health and safety advice and it is with deep regret that it has decided there is no option but to cancel the Tinahely Agricultural Show for the second year running.

Organisers say the ongoing pandemic leaves too high a risk to run what has become one of the largest agricultural shows in Ireland. The safety concerns of all who attend the show is utmost in organisers' minds and they are left with no option other than cancel the 2021 show.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and indeed the whole Wicklow and Leinster community” said Thomas McDonald, Chairman, Tinahely Agricultural Show

“We ask that all should be mindful at this time of all who were impacted by the pandemic and especially to remember our frontline staff who worked so hard over the past 15 months” he added. The Tinahely Agricultural Show’s enthusiastic committee are committed to holding the best show ever on bank holiday Monday 1st August 2022.

For further details contact 087 6867805