Sheep Welfare Scheme payments will bring significant boost to local rural economy

The commencement of balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year 4 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme will being a significant financial boost to individual farmers in the region, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy, Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.



The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today (Thursday, 27th May) announced the commencement the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under the EU co-funded scheme, part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. The rollout of the balancing payments brings the total paid under Year 4 of the Scheme to €16.6 million, to some 18,300 farmers.



In light of the challenging environment faced by farmers in the sector, Deputy Phelan said the payments were particularly welcome news:

“This scheme was extended for Budget 2021, reflecting the Government’s continued commitment to sheep farmers and to the promotion and safeguarding of animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society. I would urge farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.”