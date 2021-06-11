Awards presented in Callan Co-op Milk Quality awards

Well done to the winners in Callan Co-Op's Milk Quality Awards.
Pictured above at the prizegiving for the 2020 Callan Co-op Milk Quality awards were (from left:) James Fitzgerald, General Manager; Donncha O’Sullivan, Chairman; Rickard Burke, first prize-winner; Vincent O’Halloran, second prize-winner and Jim McHugh, Assistant Manager.
Callan Co-Op is taking part in the Purple Bale charity initiative, in aid of CMRF Crumlin.
In conjunction with Zeus Packaging, the Co-Op will distribute purple silage wrap around the region!
With every roll purchased they will donate €5 to the charity that supports seriously ill children and their families. Available from Callan Co-Op, West Street, Callan. Phone: 0567725146 or email info@callancoop.ie
More News
The North Quays Strategic Development Zone is a large-scale, mixed-use proposal for the Ferrybank side of the Suir
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.