Awards presented in Callan Co-op Milk Quality awards

Well done to the winners in Callan Co-Op's Milk Quality Awards.

Pictured above at the prizegiving for the 2020 Callan Co-op Milk Quality awards were (from left:) James Fitzgerald, General Manager; Donncha O’Sullivan, Chairman; Rickard Burke, first prize-winner; Vincent O’Halloran, second prize-winner and Jim McHugh, Assistant Manager.

Callan Co-Op is taking part in the Purple Bale charity initiative, in aid of CMRF Crumlin.

In conjunction with Zeus Packaging, the Co-Op will distribute purple silage wrap around the region!

With every roll purchased they will donate €5 to the charity that supports seriously ill children and their families. Available from Callan Co-Op, West Street, Callan. Phone: 0567725146 or email info@callancoop.ie

