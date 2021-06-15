‘Let’s Talk Poultry’ – Teagasc launch webinar series to tackle poultry industry issues

Ireland’s poultry industry will gain knowledge on topical issues over a five-part webinar series beginning Wednesday, 16 June, at 2pm.

Hosted by Teagasc, prominent topics such as biosecurity, Cocci, Foot Pad Dermaititis, Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and layer management will be examined.

The 50-minute webinars will go live every fortnight, starting on Wednesday, 16 June at 2pm with a discussion on ‘Biosecurity’ with Conor Sheehy, Vet with St David’s Poultry Team. “At a time where the industry is faced with constant disease threats, it is critical to emphasise to producers the importance of day-to-day biosecurity measures for the prevention of disease,” explained Rebecca Tierney, poultry advisor, Teagasc.

The second webinar will focus on the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) offered by SEAI. We will speak to Martin Dempsey, commercial broiler producer, who has implemented the scheme on his farm. Martin will be joined by Ray Langton of the SEAI, who will detail with the application process and the tariffs received.

On the third webinar, Rebecca will be joined by Robbie Hagwood, poultry consultant. Robbie is going to discuss the importance of good flock recording and how records are for the benefit of the farmer and the business.

Ellie Radford, Huvepharma, and Callum Tuner, St David’s Poultry Team, will speak to producers on Wednesday, 28th July, in relation to Cocci, the best ways to prevent it and disinfect following an outbreak.

Conor Sheehy will return on August 11th, to discuss Foot Pad Dermatitis, how it is scored, and the management practices to ensure good foot pad scoring.

“The Teagasc ‘Let’s Talk Poultry’ webinar series is aimed at providing timely information and support for the industry. Teagasc has sourced leading experts in biosecurity, layer management, and sustainable heat supply.

The webinar series will be hosted on Zoom and is free to join. The first in the series starts on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 p.m. Participants will have the chance to pose their questions to speakers at the end of each webinar.

To register, log on to https://www.teagasc.ie/ corporate-events/lets-talk- poultry/