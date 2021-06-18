IFA calls for sanctions on 'irresponsible dog owners' after sheep attack

Kilkenny Kilkenny

IFA calls for sanctions on 'irresponsible dog owners' after sheep attack

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls as a matter of urgency to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.

He said farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue is fast running out. An incident in the last week left over twenty more sheep fatalities from dog attacks in Co Tipperary.

Sean Dennehy said the significant increase of dog attacks in recent months is a serious concern for sheep farmers and the message is simply not getting through.

 

Kilkenny winner in ‘Equine Farming and Biodiversity’ Photo Competition

“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners. We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible,” he said.

“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times, and for those whose dogs are identified worrying/attacking livestock,” he said.

The IFA Sheep Chairman said the lack of action from the Government and local authorities to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible behaviour of dog owners is unacceptable.

Sean Dennehy said the IFA ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign will continue, highlighting the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie