IFA calls for sanctions on 'irresponsible dog owners' after sheep attack

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls as a matter of urgency to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.

He said farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue is fast running out. An incident in the last week left over twenty more sheep fatalities from dog attacks in Co Tipperary.

Sean Dennehy said the significant increase of dog attacks in recent months is a serious concern for sheep farmers and the message is simply not getting through.

“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners. We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible,” he said.

“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times, and for those whose dogs are identified worrying/attacking livestock,” he said.

The IFA Sheep Chairman said the lack of action from the Government and local authorities to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible behaviour of dog owners is unacceptable.

Sean Dennehy said the IFA ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign will continue, highlighting the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.