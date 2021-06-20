Record breaking sheep prices at Kilkenny Mart

Anyone who is driving around the country at the moment will see a hive of activity in the fields with lots of silage and hay making going on.

The better weather has improved the general mood of everyone especially those involved in agriculture.



Covid-19 has presented big challenges and it is hard to believe that online selling would take should a positive hold in the livestock mart business. The restrictions have eased to a large degree, but social distancing and mask wearing are still compulsory for all people attending marts.

Cattle Trade

On Thursday in Kilkenny the cattle trade was electric with lots of customers for all types of cattle. There was a definite want for beef bullocks, beef heifers, forward store bullocks and heifers. Perhaps the rise was not as great for light stores but the sale resulted in an almost 100% clearance.

In the beef sector An AA bullock weighing 745 kilo made €1920 with 5 Char 635 kilo making €1830 even Friesians sold well with a 630 kilo making €1300.



In the forward store division the best price was for 2 Limousins which weighed 585 kilo and made €1,690. Heifers were also in demand with 2 AA 635 kilo realising €1,640 and 2 Char 590 kilo making €1,560. Even smaller store heifers were in demand with 2 Char 340 kilo making €1,030 or €3.03 per kilo.



If you have cattle to sell why not avail of the red hot trade which is evident at the moment. All cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.

Sheep Sale

Mondays sheep sale proved much livelier than anticipated with butcher types ranging from €148 to €174 per head, factory lambs from €127 to €151 per head but it was in the cull ewe divisions where records were broken with a top call of €215.



I decided to make a comparison between prices for sheep in 2020 and 2021. Last year on the same sale date cull ewes averaged €101 per head this year the average is €141.50 per head.

In the lamb division the 2020 average was €114. This year it’s €148.81 which shows that most sheep producers are being well rewarded.



If you are bringing out a significant number of sheep please inform us but sheep for our Monday sale do not need to be entered and we would appreciate it if all sheep were penned by 10am.

Calf Sale

Our Tuesday calf sale, which has proved very successful, has been changed to a Monday at 1pm due to the decline in numbers. Entries being taken up to 5pm on Friday but like our sheep sale entries may be brought in on the day without entry.



As we approach the longest day of the year we can only hope that normality will slowly return to this small country of ours. Agriculture has been in the lucky position that the industry has been able to trade as normal due to a lot of changes.



As I mentioned earlier the biggest change in livestock marts has been online selling which still accounts for 38 to 40 per cent of all animals which are sold through the ring.

Next week I will try to do an analyst on cattle prices between 2020 returns and this year.

Keep safe on the farm at this busy time. Good buying, good selling and good luck.