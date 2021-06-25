Kilkenny winner in Teagasc photo competition

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Amy Finn's photograph that caught the Teagasc photo competition judge's eye

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

One of the top winners in Teagasc’s ‘Equine Farming and Biodiversity’ Photo Competition is from Kilkenny.


Amy Finn, from Ballyfoyle, took third place in the competition and won vouchers valued at €100.
Teagasc Equine Specialist Wendy Conlon praised Amy’s representation of the Connemara Pony among the trees which are a valuable resource that enhance farm aesthetics.

Now easier for Kilkenny people to book Covid test on HSE online system


Catherine Keena, Teagasc Countryside Management Specialist appreciated the biodiversity portrayed in the winning photos, which demonstrate the importance of equine farms in maintaining biodiversity and the relevance of this in the promotion of the environmental credentials of the Irish equine industry.


Catherine said: “Native Irish hedges are networks for nature through equine farms, full of flora and fauna. Individual trees provide shade for horses and are of immense value to biodiversity, particularly native tree species and also old trees which host mosses, lichen, fungi and associated invertebrates.
“Many horses and ponies are delivering ecosystem services by maintaining species-rich grassland and upland habitats in good condition.


“The three native Irish equine breeds provide a rich reservoir of genetics and contribute to the preservation of Ireland’s genetic heritage.”
It was gratifying for the judges to experience the range of excellent images from participants.

Kilkenny winner in ‘Equine Farming and Biodiversity’ Photo Competition

First place was won by Roseann O’Neill from Kenmare, County Kerry.
Her winning image captures her ‘Class 1 Kerry Bog Pony mare taken through the window of an old cow house’.


Nicole Groyer from Naul, Co Dublin won second place, framing her horse while demonstrating the aesthetic and shelter values of hedgerows.
All the winning ‘Equine Farming and Biodiversity’ photographs can now be viewed at www.teagasc.ie/equinecomp.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie