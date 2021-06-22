Now easier for Kilkenny people to book Covid test on HSE online system

The HSE has now extended its online booking system for COVID-19 tests to all its static COVID -19 testing centres.

This means that people living in the vicinity of these 33 test centre across the country (with at least one available in every county) will be able to log on to the online system and book their COVID-19 test up to the end of the following day.

The extension of this online booking system to all HSE COVID 19 testing centres (including those in Kilkenny, Carlow, Clonmel, Waterford and Wexford) will help make getting a COVID-19 test more convenient for people.

People who have symptoms and/or are worried should call their GP and they can arrange a COVID 19 test at one of the HSE test centres. Those seeking a COVID 19 test also have the option to book an appointment themselves online for a test that day or the following day, or attend one of the test centres without an appointment and wait for a COVID 19 test.

Improving access to COVID 19 testing is a really important part of supressing the spread of COVID 19 in our communities. Walk-in testing has been available at all of the COVID-19 testing sites for some time now and the addition of this online booking facility will further help make testing more available across the country; it also helps manage the numbers of people attending for a test at any time and minimises the length of time people may have to wait for their test.

The online system can adjust in real time to demand across each of the testing centres and will have some flexibility to increase or decrease appointment capacity if necessary. The HSE will monitor the demand for COVID-19 testing via walk-in, the online system and GP referral, and close contact test referrals on an ongoing basis.

Book your COVID 19 test online is available at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/