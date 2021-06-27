Provisional CAP Agreement is a Bad Deal for Irish Farmers - IFA

Provisional CAP Agreement is a Bad Deal for Irish Farmers

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the provisional CAP agreed in Friday's trilogue negotiations is a bad deal for Irish farmers.

 

Speaking in Brussels, he said this provisional agreement is yet to be ratified by EU Agriculture Ministers, including Minister Charlie McConalogue.

 

“The combined effects of the proposal will decimate a cohort of farmers in Ireland. The Minister must push for further flexibility for farmers here,” he said.

 

“The Irish Government will also have to make good on their commitments for national co-financing, and on the €1.5bn from the Carbon Tax in order to protect the viability of tens of thousands of farmers,” he said. 

 

“Our EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has done nothing to protect farmers and food production in these talks. He has been submerged by EU Commission Vice-President Franz Timmermans,” he said.

 

“The EU Commission keep telling us they will do an impact assessment of the Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategies before any aspects are legislated for. Yet they have been trying to embed them into CAP reform through the back door,” he said.

