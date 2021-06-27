Provisional CAP Agreement is a Bad Deal for Irish Farmers
IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the provisional CAP agreed in Friday's trilogue negotiations is a bad deal for Irish farmers.
Speaking in Brussels, he said this provisional agreement is yet to be ratified by EU Agriculture Ministers, including Minister Charlie McConalogue.
“The combined effects of the proposal will decimate a cohort of farmers in Ireland. The Minister must push for further flexibility for farmers here,” he said.
“The Irish Government will also have to make good on their commitments for national co-financing, and on the €1.5bn from the Carbon Tax in order to protect the viability of tens of thousands of farmers,” he said.
“Our EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has done nothing to protect farmers and food production in these talks. He has been submerged by EU Commission Vice-President Franz Timmermans,” he said.
“The EU Commission keep telling us they will do an impact assessment of the Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategies before any aspects are legislated for. Yet they have been trying to embed them into CAP reform through the back door,” he said.
More News
Evan O’Toole (St Joseph’s) competing in the junior men’s triple jump during the Irish Life Health Junior Championships and under-23 Specific Events at Morton Stadium Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Standing on an acre, the property is close to the 17th green and 18th tee of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.