Kilkenny Cathaoirleach makes important farm safety appeal to local farmers

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty has sought to raise awareness this week on the issue of farm safety.

Farm Safety Week 2021 takes place from July 19-23 and aims to reduce the number of accidents on farms and bring about a change in farming culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.

Cllr Doherty is asking drivers of tractors and those pulling large machinery/trailers to please slow down.

She is also asking farmers to take care when attending to and moving cattle and to take your time and identify any possible dangers before starting a farm-related job.

“With national travel restrictions now lifted and traffic volumes increasing, the roads are getting much busier,” Cllr Doherty said.

“There are more people out walking, jogging, cycling, and riding horses on the public road at this time of year.

“Everyone should be aware that the road is being shared by many more people other than drivers of vehicles.”

Farm Safety Week (FSW) is supported by several agencies and Cllr Doherty is asking the farming community to remember that ‘every week should be a farm safety week’.