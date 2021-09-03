Gallery: Sheep Ireland Elite Ram Sale at Kilkenny Mart

It was a very successful day for all the team of Sheep Ireland and Kilkenny Mart for the Sheep Ireland Elite Ram Sale, last weekend at Cillín Hill.
A top price of €3,300 was paid for a Texel ram, the highest price of the day. 365 sheep was offered for sale on the day, with a clearance rate of 85%. Click here for George Candler’s full report on the sale, and top prices paid.
