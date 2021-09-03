Top price of €3,300 paid for ram at Kilkenny Mart Sheep Ireland Elite Ram Sale

Sheep farmers are not over plentiful in Kilkenny with dairy farming being the main farming enterprise, but last Saturday Kilkenny Mart attracted hundreds of sheep farmers interested in purchasing a ram at the Sheep Ireland Ram Sale.



This sale attracted buyers and sellers from all corners of Ireland, including Northern Ireland Donegal, Kerry, Galway, Dublin,Wicklow to name but a few, with first time visitors very impressed with the facilities at Cillin Hill.



The catalogue contained an entry of 412 rams but after withdrawals and rejections by the inspectors 365 stood their ground with 309 sold which resulted in a 85% clearance.



Ring 1 started with115 Charollais with a top call of €960 for a ram the property of Paul Brophy, Carlow, followed by €900 for a ram the property of James Murphy, Inistiogue.

This sector resulted in an average price of €573 per head with a 74% clearance rate.



Vendeen were next with an entry of 13 and 12 finding new homes to average €518 with a top call of €740 for an animal the property of Cheryl O’Brien, Kildorrey, Cork.



Hamphire Downes accounted for 8 rams with 7 selling to average €435. The top call in this sector was €500 for an animal belonging to Michael Gottstein, Dunmanway, Co Cork.



The Rouge de L’Ouest breed attracted 5 rams with 4 selling to average €442.50 with a top price of €500 for a ram owned by Brian Matthews, Killeigh, Co Offaly.



A small number of Border Leicesters saw an average price of €520 with a top call of €660. All three animals were owned by Coote Geelan from Leitrim.



In the Lleyn sector the 9 rams on offer saw a 100% clearance to average €537 with the top price recorded by Brian Matthews for €820. This ring concluded with Belclares which resulted in a 100% clearance with an average price of €611 and a top call of €820 for a ram the property of young breeder Edwina Gottstein, Co Cork.



Suffolks were the first breed into Ring 2 with an entry of 51. The average price here was €717 with a 89% clearance with a top price of €1220 for Jim and Frampton Jeffery, Midleton, Co Cork.



The Texel breed attracted an entry of 131 with 114 finding new homes to average €648. This sector also recorded the top price of the day with €3,300 being secured by John, Colm and Michael McHugh, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. This breed also resulted in the second highest price of €1360 for a ram owned by the same Monaghan breeders who had a very successful day.



This Elite Euro Star Multi breed Ram Sale is aimed at the commercial sheep farmer with all animals on offer being genomically tested in the top 20% of the breed.

A very successful day for all the team of Sheep Ireland and Kilkenny Mart.

Monday's Sale

Monday’s sale was a lively affair with a full clearance of lambs. Butcher types ranged from €130 to €152 per head factory types €110 to €137 per head with store types also in demand with prices ranging from €78 to €112 per head.

Cull ewes saw a reduction in price with a top call of €168 with again all lots being sold.



Dairy Sale

We held a dairy sale also last Monday with in-milk Friesian heifers to €1410, Spring calving Friesian heifers from €1000 to €1260 per head with 2021 spring born Friesian heifer calves ranging from €460 to €700 per head.



Our next dairy sale will be held on Monday, September 20, entries now being taken.



Thursday’s cattle sale saw a sharper trade with just 650 on offer. Beef bullocks ranged from €1350 to €1960 per head, forward store types €950 to €1520 per head and lighter stores €650 to €1300.

Beef heifers were also in demand ranging from €1050 to €1960 per head. Forward types attracting prices from €860 to €1570 with lighter store heifers ranging from €500 to €1050 per head. Cull cow numbers were small resulting in a fast selling trade. Friesian types from €1.20 to €1.95 per kilo and Continentals €1.60 to €2.20 per kilo.



All cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday. Kilkenny Mart office number is 056 7721407.



Until next week keep safe on the farm at this busy time. Good buying, good selling and good luck.