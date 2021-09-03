Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Troy's Court fundraiser for new bath and hoist

St Canice's Parish Homes in Kilkenny City

A community service that supports the elderly in their own neighbourhoods needs our help.
With the lifting of lockdown restrictions the day care centre at Troy’s Court, St Canice’s Parish Homes, is looking forward to reopening in September.


While the residential side of Troy’s Court has kept going during Covid, it’s been a long break for the day care centre and the people who regularly met there before lockdown are sure to be looking forward to going back.


The day care centre serves elderly clients living in the community and, when restrictions are lifted, will be open Monday to Thursday, 11am to 3.30pm. Staffed by a nurse and carer, this service is very important to both clients and their families. It’s where like minded individuals can come together socially and enjoy a bit of banter and feel safe. There are lots of activities including a mid day meal and a game of bingo or cards.


Clients’ personal care can also be addressed, and they can avail of a bathing service provided by the nurses/ carers.
This service is hugely beneficial to clients who live alone, who may not be in a position to have a bath, for fear of falling.


Before the centre reopens they would like to upgrade the bath and hoist for a more modern bath with inbuilt hoist, for clients’ comfort and safety.
To do this Troy’s Court now needs to raise €7,000 and is asking for your help towards this. If you can donate please go to https://gofund.me/bce10141 or search for ‘Bath & Hoist for Troy’s Court Day Care Centre’ on the Go Fund Me website.


Troy’s Court provides independent living units for those in need, predominantly elderly.
They provide support services such as a daily mid day meal, daily housekeeping assistance and a weekly laundry and ironing service, to enable residents to continue living independently within their own community.


The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the annual fundraising efforts of the organisation.
Frances Gilligan, manager of the homes, said fundraising events had to be cancelled, as well as closing the day care centre, causing a huge dip in income for the charity - estimated at €30,000 by the end of last year.
Cancelled last year were a church gate collection, a street collection and other events that raised €15,000 for the centre in past years.
Founded in 1989, on land donated by the Loreto nuns, the parish raised the funds needed to build 20 homes.

