Fertiliser costs ‘burning through’ better farm output prices - ICMSA

While output prices for most farm commodities did increase during 2021, the President of ICMSA has said that the benefits of these long-overdue price increases are being completely wiped out due to an across-the-board surge in farm input costs.
Pat McCormack said that ‘by far’ the most concerning rise in price is in relation to fertiliser, which seems to be increasing by multiples.
Mr McCormack called for immediate action at EU Commission level to reduce the cost of fertiliser.
“Fertiliser is the most alarming, but we’re also looking at costs surges in feed, energy and diesel as well, and all due to factors completely outside the control of farmers,” the ICMSA President said.
