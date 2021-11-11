Kilkenny woman awarded Kerry Group Masters sponsorship

A Kilkenny woman is one of two Masters students being sponsored by Kerry Group through a new employment-based MSc in Dairy Process Technology in collaboration with University College Cork.

Áine Murphy is a UCC BSc (Hons) Food Science graduate and hails from a farming background in Ballyfoyle, County Kilkenny.

“I had always been in love with the idea of Food Science since studying Home Economics and Biology in secondary school, but once I really got into the course in UCC, especially when I carried out my work placement, I realised my real passion was specifically in the area of Dairy Science," says Aine.

"This opportunity to work with such a prestigious company as Kerry Group and gaining invaluable experience in the dairy industry, while also gaining an MSc degree in UCC, is one that I am so grateful to have been given, and I’m really looking forward to the next two years.”

Commenting on the two students' success, UCC’s Dr Seamus O’Mahony, Academic Programme Director, said: “The Dairy sector needs high quality graduates if it is to continue to thrive and we are delighted to partner with Kerry Group, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, as it provides valuable, real life experience to our graduates as they continue with their studies.”

Professor Mairéad Kiely, Head of the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences UCC, said: “This partnership represents an excellent example of Ireland’s dairy processing sector working together with the University to invest in the next generation of dairy science leaders. I am delighted that two of the School’s Food Science graduates, Áine Murphy and Maeve Cusack, have been provided with this exceptional opportunity to work and learn with the experts at Kerry Group.”

Mr Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry Dairy said: “We are delighted to welcome Áine and Maeve to Kerry Group as we partner with UCC on the new MSc in Dairy Process Technology. Kerry Group recognises that UCC’s Food Science and Nutritional Sciences programmes provide top quality graduates for the agri-food-nutrition sector, and by working together to offer career enhancing innovative programmes to graduates, we are helping to secure the future of Ireland’s position as a world leader in sustainable milk production.”