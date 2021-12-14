Search

14 Dec 2021

Registration closes today for Kilkenny shareholders for Glanbia Co-op SGM

Thousands of eligible shareholders are registering to vote at the Glanbia Co-operative Society Special General Meeting (SGM) taking place this Friday, 17 December.

Voting on Glanbia Co-op’s proposal to take full ownership of dairy and grains processor Glanbia Ireland will take place in a virtual format permitted under current regulations.

Eligible shareholders based across the south-east and midlands have until close of business today (Tuesday, December 14) to register to vote.

Glanbia Ireland’s farmer support team and the Glanbia Co-op team are working together to support shareholders to register and exercise their right to vote in the SGM.

Voting on the proposal to purchase Glanbia Ireland will take place at 2pm on Friday.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op unanimously believes now is the right time to create a well-invested, independent and future-focused Co-op.

