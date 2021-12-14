Registration closes today for Kilkenny shareholders for Glanbia Co-op SGM

Thousands of eligible shareholders are registering to vote at the Glanbia Co-operative Society Special General Meeting (SGM) taking place this Friday, 17 December.
Voting on Glanbia Co-op’s proposal to take full ownership of dairy and grains processor Glanbia Ireland will take place in a virtual format permitted under current regulations.
Eligible shareholders based across the south-east and midlands have until close of business today (Tuesday, December 14) to register to vote.
Glanbia Ireland’s farmer support team and the Glanbia Co-op team are working together to support shareholders to register and exercise their right to vote in the SGM.
Voting on the proposal to purchase Glanbia Ireland will take place at 2pm on Friday.
The Board of Glanbia Co-op unanimously believes now is the right time to create a well-invested, independent and future-focused Co-op.
Lidl Kilkenny customer Gabi Baronetti managed to grab over €170 worth of goodies making for a Merry Lidl Christmas as part of the Trolley Dash fundraiser
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.