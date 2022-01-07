Omicron cases affecting Irish farm workers

IFA President Tim Cullinan has said the surge in Covid cases is a concern for the farming sector.
In addition to the implications for human health, it also poses a challenge for the efficient functioning of the sector.
“Our farmers, and those working in the food sector, have worked hard to keep the food chain operating, but everybody will be very stretched as case numbers soar due to the Omicron variant,” he said.
“It’s important that everybody heeds the public health advice and stays safe in the coming weeks.” he said.
“2021 also saw a reduction in the number of farm fatalities, although it’s still far too high. We need to continue to do all we can to ensure there’s an improvement in 2022,” he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.