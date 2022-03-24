Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk at Kildalton for Kilkenny school students

ABOVE: Damien Fowler and Lisa O’Toole with students from Loreto Kilkenny taking about crops and tillage

Teagasc Agricultural College in Kildalton, Co. Kilkenny, was a recent stop on the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series.

The college in Kildalton saw schools from across Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Tipperary arrive to get a practical overview of many of the themes on their Leaving Certificate syllabus - including students from the Loreto and St Kieran’s College secondary schools in Kilkenny City.



The series of events is a longstanding collaboration between Agri Aware, Teagasc, UCD, the Irish Farmers Journal, and I.A.S.T.A.

300 senior-cycle students made their way around the talks and stands that covered topics linked with the new Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science syllabus, including sustainable milk, beef and sheep production, horticulture, and equine nutrition. There were also stands from agribusiness, with Alan McCarthy from Dawn Meats and Matthew Moylan from Glanbia.



Students and teachers were delighted that the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series of events has returned for the first time since 2020 when many of the events were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.



Teagasc Agricultural College Kildalton’s Principal Tim Ashmore said Teagasc Kildalton College was delighted to welcome Agricultural Science students back onsite this year for the Agri Aware’s Farm Walk and Talk event.



Alan Jagoe, Chairman of AgriAware said: “It was a brilliant day had by students, teachers, and all of us at Agri Aware at Teagasc Agricultural College in Kildalton, who were brilliant hosts for the day.

“The future of Irish agriculture looks in a very healthy position if the actions of the students today is anything to go by.

“They all deserve to be applauded for the way they have interacted with Farm Walk & Talk.

“All of the presenters had plenty of questions thrown at them and hopefully the interactive experience of Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk will help form decisions about the students’ futures.”