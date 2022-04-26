Farm families and the machinery world - How are they being affected by the current inputs crisis in agriculture?

Recent world events including Brexit, Covid-19 and the conflict in Ukraine have all influenced the various sectors within the agricultural industry, and will likely continue to do so, as the world tries to cope with the rising cost of raw materials and key inputs such as fertiliser and feed.

As we approach silage season, CEO of the Farm Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Michael Farrelly and Agriland journalist Richard Halleron, come together in the latest episode of Farmland, to discuss how all of this has affected the machinery world.

They present a positive outlook in the short-term, but also warn of potential price hikes in the longer term as energy and fuel costs continue to soar.

Later in the episode, Agriland editor Stella Meehan is joined by Alice Doyle, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee. Doyle speaks frankly about how farm families are being affected in numerous ways by the ongoing inputs crisis from the farmyard to the kitchen table.

Doyle warns of difficulties around school fees, grocery and household bills and emphasises how this stress can impact farmers’ wellbeing.

Farmland will broadcast at 7pm tonight (April 26), and may be watched fortnightly on Tuesday evenings at the same time.

All episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms. Farmland Extra – the podcast is also available on all major podcast platforms.