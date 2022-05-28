This Summer, Farmers4Safety and AgriKids are teaming up to bring you a farm safety sticker competition, ‘Stick 2 Safety.’



The competition calls on Ireland’s communities (schools, farmers, community groups etc.) to get ‘stuck in’ and help create a safer future on our farms by designing a window sticker that will be printed and promoted nationwide.



A template is provided to design a sticker on any farm safety theme. The theme is up to you! It could be about quads, PTOs, slurry, animals, vehicles or the importance of farmer’s/ farm families looking after their mental and physical health.



With the design you have the freedom to think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas and create a picture that highlights farm safety, health and wellbeing.

To find out more about the competition visit www.farmers4safety.ie or www.agrikids.ie or you can email niamh@farmers4safety.ie.



Along with the design write a short note (150 words max.) about why you chose to partake in the competition and the importance of Safety, Health and Wellbeing on Farms and what it means to you.

Winning stickers will be circulated to farming organisations, networks and communities.

The deadline for entries is July 8th and entries can be emailed to niamh@farmers4safety.ie (sent as a JPEG, Scanned or in a PDF format)