This Summer, Farmers4Safety and AgriKids are teaming up to bring you a farm safety sticker competition, ‘Stick 2 Safety.’
The competition calls on Ireland’s communities (schools, farmers, community groups etc.) to get ‘stuck in’ and help create a safer future on our farms by designing a window sticker that will be printed and promoted nationwide.
A template is provided to design a sticker on any farm safety theme. The theme is up to you! It could be about quads, PTOs, slurry, animals, vehicles or the importance of farmer’s/ farm families looking after their mental and physical health.
With the design you have the freedom to think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas and create a picture that highlights farm safety, health and wellbeing.
To find out more about the competition visit www.farmers4safety.ie or www.agrikids.ie or you can email niamh@farmers4safety.ie.
Along with the design write a short note (150 words max.) about why you chose to partake in the competition and the importance of Safety, Health and Wellbeing on Farms and what it means to you.
Winning stickers will be circulated to farming organisations, networks and communities.
The deadline for entries is July 8th and entries can be emailed to niamh@farmers4safety.ie (sent as a JPEG, Scanned or in a PDF format)
Some of the happy faces of players who participated in the recent tennis camps at Kilkenny Tennis Club
These Kilkenny City Harriers athletes had great success at the county track & field championships at Scanlon Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.