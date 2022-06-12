Win KnockmahonTessy! A gift from the late Christy Comerford to Clara NS

Christy and Marguerite Comerford’s daughters Cynthia, Christine and Colette with Knockmahon Tessy, who will be raffled on June 17
Prior to his untimely death a few weeks ago, the well-known Kilkenny Charolais breeder Christy Comerford donated a pedigree Charolais heifer calf from his world-renowed Knockmahon Herd to help raise funds for his daughters’ local school, St. Colman’s National School, in Clara.
Knockmahon Tessy, who is sired by the famous Charolais bull, Indurain, and Dam Swan Molly 2, will be raffled in aid of the school on June 17. You can donate and purchase tickets at www.idonate.ie/raffle/winknockmahontessy
Christy passed away at just 50 years of age. He was a very well-known Charolais breeder and his herd is world renowned. A warm tribute to Christy, written by his good friend Kevin Maguire, can be read by clicking on the link below.
