Kilkenny TD welcomes launch of €56M Fodder Support Scheme

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny John McGuinness has welcomed the launch of a €56m Fodder Support Scheme to provide support to Irish farmers.

The new measure was launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue today.

“Easing the burden on our farm families as a result of the disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine has been a key priority of Fianna Fáil in Government," he said.

"Our response to the increase in agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved for the coming winter, I am delighted to see the launch of the Fodder Support Scheme today. This is a crucial scheme which will assist grow fodder stocks in the country to ensure we have adequate stocks for the winter ahead."

The Scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) for the coming winter to ensure Ireland does not have any animal welfare issue over the coming winter and next spring. Recent survey results by Teagasc show that half of all drystock farmers have spread no chemical Nitrogen fertiliser at all on their silage ground.

“The budget for the Fodder Support Scheme is €56 million with a payment rate of up to €100 per hectare. The scheme will be rolled out as a matter of urgency and I hope there will be strong uptake from farmers," said Deputy McGuinness.

This is the latest support measure the Minister has put in place for farmers to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine on input prices. In March, a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme was launched to encourage the growing of tillage crops as well as Red Clover and Multi-Species Sward. Two separate supports packages worth €20m for the pig sector have delivered while a targeted package worth almost €3m has been put in place for the horticulture and veg sector.

The details of the scheme will be notified to the European Commission in accordance with the Temporary Crisis Framework (TCF) and approval of applications under the measure will be subject to Commission decision on the scheme.

The application system for the scheme will be 'live' in the coming days and farmers wishing to apply can do so either themselves or through their advisor up to August 2, 2022.

Minister McConalogue said: “I urge eligible farmers to apply on time and to ensure they read the Terms and Conditions of the scheme in particular that the areas entered for the scheme must be cut and conserved by September 5, 2022."