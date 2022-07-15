Mixed fortunes for sheep and beef at Kilkenny Mart this week

Last Thursday’s cattle sale attracted an entry of 740 cattle, which was a bigger number than expected.

The number of beef type bullocks and heifers were much less than previous week’s sales which would suggest that beef cattle are not overly plentiful.



In the past few weeks factory sources have suggested that prices will reduce steadily in the weeks ahead. This was not the case on Thursday, perhaps due to the fact that beef types were particularly scarce in the bullock ring as opposed to other weeks.



Beef bullocks ranged from €1300 to €2180 per head or €2.40 to €3.09 per kilo. Beef heifers saw prices range from €2.40 to €3.05 per kilo or €1300 to €2010 per head.

Friesian store bullocks also showed a sharper trade compared to the previous week which was a pleasant surprise for a number of sellers.



The suggestion that prices for cull cows would be reduced did not materialise with the Friesian types ranging from €1.30 to €2.50 per kilo with continentals €1.70 to €2.90 per head. Hopefully prices this week will remain steady.

Pedigree Herd

On Thursday, August 4, we will be holding a dispersal sale of the well known Landscape Pedigree AA herd from New Ross. This sale will kick off at 2.30pm with catalogues available and viewing invited on the morning of the sale.

In August we will also be offering for sale an entire suckler herd of over 60 head with many cows selling with calves at foot. More details online or by contacting the mart office on 056 7721407.

Sheep Sale

Our sheep sale on Monday attracted a smallish entry of 480 which saw a 100% clearance. There was a marginal decrease for some lambs especially those under 50 kilo.

The heavy lambs were in demand with prices ranging from €155 to €166 per head with an average price of €160.



Factory types from €135 to €163 per head with the limited number of store lambs ranging from €96 to €137 per head. Cull ewes made from €120 to €263 per head with the 2nd rate types €50 to €110 per head.



It has been a great spell of weather for silage and hay making with returns a bit better than expected. The winter barley is also starting to come in which makes farms a very busy place at the moment. It is a time to take extra care and prevent farm accidents.



All Ireland

Kilkenny are on their way to another All Ireland where they find themselves as outsiders. The well-oiled machine that is Limerick look in excellent shape but perhaps Kilkenny will once again be their bogey team as was the case in 2019. It would be great if the Cats prevailed.

A big word of congratulations to Christy Walsh and the junior footballers who won the All Ireland last Sunday and to pull off the double would be wonderful.

Until next time good buying, good selling and good luck.