€2.8 billion revenue a highlight of Glanbia PLC half year results - issued today

Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia PLC CEO
Glanbia PLC has issued half year results, today.
Half year highlights include:
• Group revenues of €2.8 billion (HY 2021: €2 billion) represents growth of 26.8% constant currency (up 38.5% reported);
• Strong operating performance:
- Glanbia Performance Nutrition (“GPN”) branded like-for-like volume +1.9%, pricing +13.9%
- Nutritional Solutions (“NS”) like-for-like volume +1.6%, pricing +17.9%;
• Group EBITA pre-exceptional €171.7m (HY 2021: €159.9m), a decrease of 3.5% constant currency (up 7.4% reported);
• Adjusted earnings per share1 (“EPS”) ahead of expectations at 52.31 cent (HY 2021: 48.84 cent), a decrease of 3.8% constant currency (up 7.1% reported);
• Basic EPS of 66.13 cent (HY 2021: 27.90 cent);
• Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.83 times (HY 2021: 1.51 times);
• Completed the disposal of 40% interest in Glanbia Ireland and acquired Sterling Technology, a US bioactive ingredient company;
• Continued progress against ESG targets and Board diversity increased;
• Returned €127.1m to shareholders in the period via share buybacks;
• Interim dividend increased by 10% to 12.93 cent per share; and
• Strong H2 EBITA growth expected over prior year – full year guidance upgraded to 9% to 13% adjusted EPS constant currency growth (21% to 25% reported2)
Dicksboro’s Aidan Nolan gets away from the challenges of the O’’Loughlins pair of Jordan Molloy and Conor Heary. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Lifeguards at the Weir Swimming Pool in Thomastown: Ellen Keane and Clodagh Shields PICTURE: HARRY REID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.