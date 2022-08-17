Search

17 Aug 2022

Join a Green Ribbon Walk to end mental health stigma

Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

17 Aug 2022 3:05 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A campaign to raise awareness about mental health is marking it’s tenth year of Green Ribbon walks.
Families are encouraged to attend and support one of the eleven Green Ribbon walk near them.


Walks are being organised by IFA in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland in support of the Green Ribbon campaign.
While there is no walk in Kilkenny, this year, eleven walks have been organised in venues throughout the country.

The annual Green Ribbon campaign aims to spread awareness about all mental health difficulties to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said: “It has been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and rising input costs contributing to a lot of additional stress and strain on many farm families.
“The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for friends, families and communities to connect.”

IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair Alice Doyle said that this year marks the 10th year that IFA have been involved in the Green Ribbon walks.
“The nature of farming results in many farmers prioritising farm productivity over their own mental health. The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for farmers and rural communities to take time out from their work and socialise with others outdoors.”

This year’s campaign was launched by Mary Butler, Minister of State with Responsibility for Mental Health.
“It is important that there are more conversations to challenge the stigma around mental health, especially in the farming community.
“Rural isolation and loneliness are real issues and these walks help to strengthen connections within the wider community.”

Walks schedule
Sunday, 4th September:

12pm - Boulevin, Boston, Tubber, Co Clare;

2pm - Curragh Chase Forest Park, Limerick;

11pm - Farran Woods Forest Park, Cork.

Saturday, 10th September:

7pm - Raheen Woods, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Sunday, 11th September:

3pm - Emo Forest, Laois.

2pm - Knockma Wood, Galway.

3pm - Mount Leinster, Carlow.

3pm - Ards Forest Park, Donegal.

Sunday, 18th September:

11am - Tintern Abbey, Wexford.

Sunday, 2nd October:

3pm - Avondale House and Forest Park, Wicklow.

