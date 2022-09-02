Search

02 Sept 2022

New cattle class trophy in memory of Joe Malone awarded at Iverk Show

Kilkenny

Lena Walsh, Christine Malone, Elizabeth Malone and Pierce Malone presenting a trophy at the Iverk Show in memory of Joe Malone. Picture: William Maher, WMCM Photography

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Elizabeth Malone and the Malone Family presented a silver trophy in memory of Joe Malone to the winner of the Price WaterHouse Coopers Dairy Cow Class.


The new perpetual trophy is to mark Joe’s affiliation with the Cattle Classes through the years.
Joe passed away in January 2022.
The winner of the class, Noel Murphy, coincidentally won that class in 2019 and Joe presented his prize on that day.

Joan Cusack of Price WaterHouse Coopers joined the Malone family to present Noel and his children with their prizes.
Joan’s own links to Iverk and the dairy ring are particularly strong as her father John Hearne was the dairy Ring Steward for many years, working closely with Joe. Joan’s brother Pat Hearne now stewards that ring with Derek Comerford and Brian Kenneally.


Joe Malone Jnr said a few words at the ringside and paid tribute to all those that had lost loved ones since the last show in 2019.
He also congratulated the show and especially Tom O’Neill (Chairman of the Cattle Committee) on how well the day was running with record crowds and entries on the day.

