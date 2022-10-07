Congratulations Ned! Iverk Show President celebrates milestone birthday

Ned Walsh celebrating his birthday
Congratulations to the President of the Iverk Show Committee, Ned Walsh, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday!
Friends and colleagues on the show committee marked the special occasion with Mr Walsh.
Pictured above: Ned Walsh with former Iverk Show Chairman Wattie Walsh, and members of the Walsh family, cutting the birthday cake.
