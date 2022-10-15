Search

15 Oct 2022

Tirlán confirms grain pricing for Harvest 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Tirlán will pay more than €100 million for quality grain from Harvest 2022, with prices for Members standing at €310 tonne for green feed barley and €320/t for green feed wheat.
As the largest buyer and user of Irish grains, Tirlán remains committed to the economic and environmental sustainability of the sector.


Seán Molloy, Chief Ingredients and Agri Officer, said Tirlán has continuously displayed strong commitment to the sector with a key focus on innovation within our plant-based portfolio and premium grains to deliver higher returns for farmers.

“Tirlán has achieved the highest ever volumes of premium crops in Harvest 2022, returning on average close to €40/t over feed grain prices. These premiums are critical to underpinning farm profitability. We are focused on growing our customer base and acreage for our premium crops, including gluten-free oats and HEAR Oilseed rape,” he stated.


“The specialised grains portfolio will deliver over €3m in premium payments to growers this harvest.”
Tirlán Chairman John Murphy said the payments would deliver a welcome economic boost for rural areas. He highlighted the performance of the network of facilities in handling a large volume of high quality grain over a short time period driven by excellent harvesting conditions and good yields.


“Our teams in our new Innovation Centre continue to work with our premium grains portfolio with a keen focus on the plant-based food sector as part of our commitment to maximise returns to farm families.”

Harvest Prices 2022
Pricing for Harvest 2022 has been confirmed with €310/t for green feed barley and €320/t for green feed wheat; whilst prices for premium grains have been set at €645/t for High Erucic Acid Rapeseed (HEAR) and €350/t for Gluten Free Oats.


The grain payment includes an allocation of funds from the Milk & Grain Price Provision as announced by Tirlán on 1 April 2022.
To reflect higher drying costs, shareholders supplying dried grain will receive an additional once-off payment of €5/t on dried tonnes purchased within the 2022 Harvest year to help cover unprecedented energy costs. This is for dried grain and separate to the prices above.
Transport rates for delivery of green grain at harvest to drying locations were also increased by over 20% in light of higher fuel costs.

The Tirlán grain team moved to increase the moisture differential from €2/t to €3/t for each percentage change to reflect the higher value of the drying weight loss.
John Kealy, Head of Grains, highlighted that a strong emphasis continues to be placed on equipping growers with global market updates and forward pricing offers on a regular basis.

