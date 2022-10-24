One of the biggest farms on the market in Kilkenny in recent years sells for massive sum

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS OF PROPERTY

One of the biggest Kilkenny farms to come on the market in the last number of years has sold for the massive sum of €3.1million.

A strong bidding contest was had between a number of interested parties, with a local man securing the winning bid.

Auctioneer Joe Coogan oversaw the sale and noted the fact that it has been many years since a lot like this came on the local market.

Situated at Columbcille, just one mile from Thomastown, the farm has extensive road frontage to the main Thomastown and Graignamanagh road and an adjoining byroad.

It's home to a fine old two-storey four bedroomed farmhouse residence (2,485 square feet).

There is an excellent range of farm buildings consisting of two span A roof slatted shed, four span round roof with 2x4 span lean-tos, three span round roof shed with meal bin, four span round roof with two span leanto, two individual free standing two span enclosed sheds and a number of old stone slated traditional outbuildings.

The residence and farm buildings which are adjacent to each other are situated practically in the centre of the farm.

The residence and farm buildings stand on 211.525 acres with circa 22 acres of mature planted land which is situated at the top end of the farm with 189.5 acres in permanent pasture surrounding the residence and farm buildings. The lot has a water supply.

Practically all this block of land is of prime grazing quality and has the potential to make a fine dairy farm with excellent potential for a stud farm.

The remaining circa 23.5 acres is situated directly opposite Lot One with extensive road frontage onto the main Thomastown-Graig' road and an adjoining byroad. This land is of prime grazing quality.