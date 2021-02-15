Oh we're a cynical lot in Kilkenny! Valentines is just a commercial day!

Oh we're a cynical lot in Kilkenny! According to a poll we conducted is seems most of us think Valentine's Day is just a commercial venture!

64% of those who voted in our snap poll said it was just about the money. But the good news is not one person who voted in our poll admitted to forgetting about the day altogether!

Of course... maybe all our readers were having a romantic night in (thanks to lockdown) and weren't online to vote in our poll! Let us know what you think in the comments!