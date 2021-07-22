LIST - Ten of Kilkenny's top family staycation experiences!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO BEGIN LIST
Now that your staycation is booked and the bags are almost packed, Kilkenny Tourism has compiled a list of their top ten most popular family activities to enjoy during your visit.
From tots to teens, outdoor adventure to fun on two wheels, Kilkenny has unmissable family experiences to explore before the school bell rings!
CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO BEGIN LIST
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.