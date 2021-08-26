Top activities for couples in Kilkenny this autumn - click for list!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT ACTIVITY
1) Walk Ireland's Medieval Mile
It’s hard to find a city in Ireland that lends itself more to an afternoon stroll than Kilkenny and The Medieval Mile is the perfect route to discover the medieval magic that fills this place.
Historic buildings, secret slipways, a Dominican abbey blooming with stained glass, and the only example of an early 17th century merchant’s house in Ireland are just some of the medieval sites to behold along Ireland’s Medieval Mile.
On your way you will also discover a recreated medieval garden, climb St. Canice’s Round Tower (the oldest standing structure in the city), and take a glimpse inside the lives of the Butler family and their servants at Kilkenny Castle, until you reach the traditional home of witches in the 14th century Kyteler’s Inn.
