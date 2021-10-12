Couple celebrate wedding anniversary in style by recreating photo on Kilkenny Day

It was an extra special Kilkenny Day for one particular couple on Sunday as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in black and amber style.

Michael and Ann McDonagh love everything about Kilkenny and when they found out that Kilkenny Day happened to fall on their special day, they knew it had to be fate!

To mark the occasion, the couple decided to recreate their wedding photo, taken in front of the fountain at the Kilkenny Castle rose garden four decades ago.

“They’re a wonderful couple with lots of great memories of Kilkenny,” explains daughter Lauren.

“Reading about what Kilkenny Day is about, regarding Kilkenny heritage and celebrating all things Kilkenny, I felt their story was fitting.”

The couple have lived on the Johnswell Road for most of their lives and they love nothing more than walking into the city for a few drinks and a meal at the weekend.



“They’re inspirational to us and two absolute love birds when they’re together,” Lauren added. “If they have a bad week they are well able to shake it off and stay positive.”

Ann has spent much of her working life with the Kilkenny Community Early Years Project in Kilkenny providing a valuable service to local young people and Michael is well used to putting in long hours as a truck driver.

Congratulations Michael and Ann and here’s to many more happy years of marriage!