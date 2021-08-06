WATCH: Corkman's hilarious take on why Kilkenny are so good at hurling - click to view!

Today is Semi-Final day! If the nerves are at you (I know mine are), then here's a little bit of humour to get you in the mood.
Cork's own Reggie (@askaudreylike) has taken to Twitter in an attempt understand how Kilkenny are so good at hurling - from his uniquely Cork perspective.
The Corkman's fast-paced monologue carries a few serious one-liners, and a little bit of colourful language (heads up)!
Will it be the Cats that have the last laugh though?
Why's Kilkenny so good at hurling?#Reggie #Cork #Kilkenny #CorkVsKilkenny @OfficialCorkGAA @irishexaminer @corksredfm @Neilredfm @antcon7062 @tonyleen @KilkennyCLG @EoinBearla pic.twitter.com/tWRUQbPiAa— Reggie, Blackrock Road (@Askaudreylike) August 6, 2021
