GAA confirm dates and times for opening rounds of Tailteann Cup

The GAA have confirmed the dates and times for the preliminary and first-round ties of the Tailteann Cup.
The preliminary round for the inaugural football competition will commence this weekend. Fixtures, dates and times for the preliminary round:
Wicklow v Waterford - 21.05.2022 (Sat) - County Grounds, Aughrim, 3pm
Wexford v Offaly - 22.05.2022 (Sun) - Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm
Fixtures, dates and times for the first round:
Northern Section
Cavan v Down - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm
Leitrim v Antrim - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm
Longford v Fermanagh - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5:30pm
Sligo v London - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Markievicz Park, Sligo, 6pm
Southern Section
Carlow v Tipperary - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm
Laois v Westmeath - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise
Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - TBC
