Kilkenny represented in lineup for tomorrow's Poc Fada in Louth

The 2022 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals were officially launched by Ard Stiúrthóir Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Tom Ryan and Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin in Croke Park on Tuesday, July 5.

This year will see the provincial winners in all competitions return to Annaverna Mountain in a highly competitive field after the special 2021 event marked 6 years of All-Ireland Poc Fada competition.

We will also see the return of the Under-16 competition in hurling and camogie with the four provincial winners in each code coming to the Cooley Mountains.

The Poc Fada continues to be sponsored by Martin Donnelly who has been sponsoring the GAA Poc Fada for more than 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand – a significant contribution that has supported the competition throughout so many years.

This unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 M.Donnelly Poc Fada finals Ard Stiúrthóir CLG, Tom Ryan said:

“Gaelic games give us a link to our history and heritage and this is especially true of the Poc Fada. Over the beautiful but challenging course of the Annavernagh mountains, hurlers and camogie players get to continue a tradition that we trace back to Setanta and beyond. I thank Martin Donnelly for his continued support of this competition and the organising committee for their commitment to maintaining this tradition and wish everyone the very best out on the mountain course in the coming weeks.”

Speaking about this year’s Finals Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Hilda Breslin said:

“It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals proceed once more this year, this is a unique and exciting competition which showcases some of the key skills of our games and is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion in the Cooley Mountains.”

Defending senior hurling champion Colin Ryan (Limerick) puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes Antrim star Neil McManus.

On the Camogie side, champion Molly Lynch from Cork defends her title against a field that includes Antrim’s Roisin McCormack who also took part in the 2021 competition.

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Final proceedings will get under way at 11.30am on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Monday 1st August.



Senior Hurling Playing Order

1. Cillian Kiely - Offaly

2. Mark Fahy - Galway

3. Brian Treacy - Carlow

4. Killian Phelan – Kilkenny

5. Cormac Gough - Derry

6. Pearse Smyth - Down

7. Neil McManus - Antrim

8. Anthony Daly - Galway

9. Sean Ryan - Clare

10. Darren Geoghegan - Louth

11. John Chawke - Limerick

12. Colin Ryan- Limerick (Defending Champion)



Senior Camogie Playing Order



1. Noelle Murphy - Kilkenny

2. Chloe Morey - Clare

3. Catherine Muldoon - Tyrone

4. Katie Gilchrist - Galway

5. Róisín McCormick - Antrim (All-Star Pick)

6. Molly Lynch - Cork (Defending Champion)



U16 Hurling Playing Order:



1. Sean Og McLaren - Antrim

2. Tadhg Boddy - Limerick

3. Darragh Smith - Westmeath

4. Killion Fallon - Galway



U16 Camogie Playing Order



1. Tiarná Kelly - Derry

2. Amy Lacey - Laois

3. Andrea Fallon - Roscommon

4. Lucy Lynch - Cork