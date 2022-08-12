Search

12 Aug 2022

Davy Fitzgerald returns to inter-county management role

Davy Fitzgerald returns to the Déise to manage the Waterford senior hurlers on a two-year term with an option for a third year.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

12 Aug 2022 9:57 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Davy Fitzgerald returns to the Déise to manage the Waterford senior hurlers on a two-year term with an option for a third year.

Fitzgerald, who was Waterford boss from 2008 to 2011, succeeds Liam Cahill after he took over the mantle at Tipperary.

The former Clare (2011-2016) and Wexford (2016-2021) manager was most recently a coach with the Cork senior camogie team and left his position following their loss to Kilkenny in last weekend's All-Ireland camogie final.

Fitzgerald's achievements include leading Waterford to the Munster title in 2010 before he won the Liam MacCarthy with his native Banner County in 2013. The 51-year-old also led Wexford to a Leinster title in 2019 in his last his inter-county management role.

Fitzgerald was ratified as the new Waterford boss at a county board meeting in Dungarvan on Thursday. His selectors and backroom team will be named at a later date.

Local News

