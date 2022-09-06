Davy Fitzgerald confirms Waterford backroom team

Waterford GAA have confirmed that former Waterford hurler Peter Queally and ex-Tipperary forward Eoin Kelly will join Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford GAA have confirmed that former Waterford hurler Peter Queally and ex-Tipperary forward Eoin Kelly will join Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team.
September 6, 2022
Fitzgerald, who was announced as Déise boss last month, managed Kelly when LIT won the Fitzgibbon Cup in 2005 and worked alongside Queally (Selector) during his first tenure in the Waterford job between 2008 and 2011.
In a statement, Waterford GAA wished the new management team "every success".
