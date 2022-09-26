Kilkenny school wins commemorative match versus John Kiely's Abbey CBS

Peter O'Donovan (Vice Principal of Castlecomer Community School/CCS), John Keily (Principal Abbey CBS Tipperary Town & Manager of Limerick Senior Hurling Team), Pat Murphy, Principal, CCS
Twenty years have passed since Castlecomer Community School (CCS) took on Tipperary Town's Abbey CBS in the All-Ireland Colleges B Final.
On that faithful day, unfortunately for the 'Comer boys, Abbey managed to narrowly come out on top.
Back then, current Castlecomer Principal Pat Murphy was in charge of the Castlecomer CS team along with Terence Fahy and Ned Lalor.
John Kiely, current Abbey CBS Principal (now Limerick Senior Hurling Manager), was selector for the Abbey side.
To mark two decades since that dramatic schools encounter, 'Comer and Abbey recently held a commemorative match in Tipperary Town.
Fortunately, it was Castlecomer Community School that emerged as victors in this time around, by a margin of five points.
The match, played in great spirit throughout, serves as a small measure of revenge that was a long time coming!
